Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Short Interest Down 8.4% in June

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 986,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 24.4% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 26,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 70.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $172.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $176.48.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.