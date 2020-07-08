Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VEEV. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $244.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $250.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $143,835.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,478 shares of company stock valued at $17,969,352. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.