Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total value of $143,835.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $72,166.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $340,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,478 shares of company stock worth $17,969,352. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV opened at $244.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.18 and its 200-day moving average is $172.19. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $250.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

