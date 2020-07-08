Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Unum Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 55,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unum Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,670,000 after purchasing an additional 904,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Unum Group by 156.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 642,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 392,602 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Unum Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

