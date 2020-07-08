Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Uniper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. Uniper has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

