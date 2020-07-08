Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

UBER stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $4,692,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,000 shares of company stock worth $31,189,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 468.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,626 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 441,448 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 139,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 778.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 173,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

