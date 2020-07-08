Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin Disc from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twin Disc news, Director Michael Doar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,118.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,646,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 128,123 shares during the period. Juniper Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 744,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 109,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Twin Disc by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.