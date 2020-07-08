TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTMI. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTMI opened at $11.53 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $610.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.80 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $78,034.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,496.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $31,172.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,498.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,401 shares of company stock valued at $136,163 over the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $134,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.