Tsfg LLC Sells 50 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 236,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,293,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,449. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $246.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.35. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

