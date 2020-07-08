Tsfg LLC Has $53,000 Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Tsfg LLC decreased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 488.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 106.0% during the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 160,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 82,798 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $494,000.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

