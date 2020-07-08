Tsfg LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tsfg LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.74. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.