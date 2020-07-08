Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank decreased its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Truist Financial stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

