TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT opened at $127.20 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BofA Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.95.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

