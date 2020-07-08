TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes $222,000 Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 19,210 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 47,873 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 235,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $257,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $978,602.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. Cerner’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

