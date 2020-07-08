TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 6,576 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 184,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 24.9% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.0% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 52,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.