TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,279 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Altria Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra boosted their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

MO stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of -81.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

