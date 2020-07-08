TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after acquiring an additional 828,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $126.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.28 and its 200 day moving average is $119.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

