TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 18,750.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in J M Smucker were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in J M Smucker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in J M Smucker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in J M Smucker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in J M Smucker by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in J M Smucker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on J M Smucker from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.46.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $105.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.13. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.91.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

