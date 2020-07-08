TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,109,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $339.47 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $344.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.17.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 21,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $6,162,141.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 831,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,518,633.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total transaction of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

