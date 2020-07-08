TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $554,000 in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,956,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,115,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,511,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.59. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.