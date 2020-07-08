TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total transaction of $9,935,145.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,223 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,408 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $577.83.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $575.34 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $619.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $570.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

