TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

NYSE:WFC opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

