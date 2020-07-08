TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after buying an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,159,267,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after purchasing an additional 880,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,218,000 after purchasing an additional 712,175 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $313.12 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.27 and its 200-day moving average is $285.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In related news, Director Justine Lien sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $80,587.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,063 shares of company stock valued at $77,409,550 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

