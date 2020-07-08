TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $254,000 Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,953 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,686,000 after purchasing an additional 921,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

AMT stock opened at $265.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.20. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $269.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,881 shares of company stock worth $2,395,563. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

