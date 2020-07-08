TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $253,000 Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 1,515.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 138,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.28. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

