TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,640 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,241,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 834,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,048,000 after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $99.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.