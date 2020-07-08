TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 166 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,825 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.67.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $296.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

