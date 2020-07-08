TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $135.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $138.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.45.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

