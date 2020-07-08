TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 19,618 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

NYSE:CARR opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

