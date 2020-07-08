Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG trimmed its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Trex were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,118,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,392,000 after acquiring an additional 693,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $52,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $32,603,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 523.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after acquiring an additional 338,496 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,664,000 after acquiring an additional 267,794 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.71. Trex Company Inc has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $132.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

