Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

TRV stock opened at $112.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.78.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

