TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Coverage Initiated at AltaCorp Capital

Equities researchers at AltaCorp Capital began coverage on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. AltaCorp Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. TheStreet raised TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.54.

TAC opened at $6.06 on Monday. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.21.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). TransAlta had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $813.52 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

