Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 324.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 22,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.