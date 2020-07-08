Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1,300.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSLA. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,001.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $644.56.

TSLA opened at $1,389.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $951.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $705.75. Tesla has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $1,228.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,083.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $18,949,072 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after buying an additional 408,744 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after buying an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

