Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $650.00 to $740.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $1,309.75 and last traded at $1,298.99, with a volume of 4131755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,208.66.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen restated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $644.56.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total value of $6,511,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,620,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock worth $18,949,072. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1,561.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $951.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $705.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

