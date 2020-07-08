Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $295.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $275.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 78.77% from the stock’s previous close.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $968.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $910.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $647.69.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,389.86 on Monday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $211.00 and a 12 month high of $1,228.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $951.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $705.75. The company has a market cap of $254.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,561.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,083.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total value of $3,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,816,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $18,949,072 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Tesla by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

