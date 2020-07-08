Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $1,500.00 at JMP Securities

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $1,050.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FinViz reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesla from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Tesla from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $647.69.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,389.86 on Monday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $211.00 and a 12-month high of $1,228.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,561.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $951.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $705.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total value of $6,511,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,620,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total value of $3,250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,816,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock worth $18,949,072. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Tesla by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

