Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Cut by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tesla from $1,001.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.56.

TSLA opened at $1,389.86 on Wednesday. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $211.00 and a 12 month high of $1,228.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $951.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $705.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total transaction of $3,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,816,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock worth $18,949,072. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

