Tesco (LON:TSCO) PT Lowered to GBX 276

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 276 ($3.40) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 248 ($3.05) to GBX 265 ($3.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.38) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 280 ($3.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 282.92 ($3.48).

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 218.20 ($2.69) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 228.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 237.89. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 203.70 ($2.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 332.67 ($4.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

