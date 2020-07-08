Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Now Covered by Stephens

Analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.32.

Shares of TDOC opened at $217.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $223.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,628 shares of company stock worth $52,137,840. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $1,085,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

