TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.38.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.66. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,274,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,055,000 after buying an additional 3,666,736 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $108,417,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $85,023,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

