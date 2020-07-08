Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 725,700 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 519,400 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

TCRR stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $374.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.88.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TCRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,420,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,269,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 143,459 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 572.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

