TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TC Pipelines from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of TC Pipelines from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TC Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

TCP opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.08. TC Pipelines has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.87 million. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 70.08%. TC Pipelines’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Pipelines will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in TC Pipelines by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,997,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,295,000 after purchasing an additional 530,825 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Pipelines by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 3,053,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,898,000 after purchasing an additional 406,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,621,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,688,000 after acquiring an additional 604,478 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,715,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,153,000 after acquiring an additional 190,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.