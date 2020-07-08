Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $684,508,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Target by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,193 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Target by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Target by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

TGT opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

