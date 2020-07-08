Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Raised to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $73.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Synaptics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.20.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $281,442.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,384.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Sanquini sold 5,300 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $381,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,312. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 700,700 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,919,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,424,000 after purchasing an additional 203,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 200,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

