SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Liberum Capital raised SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SYIEY opened at $29.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

