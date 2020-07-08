Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 96 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 96 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SREN has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 80 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 90.89.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 52-week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.