SunTrust Banks Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $50.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Uber Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra upgraded Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a hold rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.86.

NYSE:UBER opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,052,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,189,620. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.1% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

