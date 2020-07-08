SunTrust Banks Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT)

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.16% from the company’s current price.

BEAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. BioTelemetry has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 28.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,425,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,442,000 after purchasing an additional 978,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth $19,690,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the first quarter worth $9,070,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the first quarter worth $3,620,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 1,294.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 97,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

