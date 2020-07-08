Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Receives $9.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHO. Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $191.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director W Blake Baird acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,073.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,423,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,512,000 after acquiring an additional 69,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 37.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,199,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,072,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,256 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

